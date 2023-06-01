Give councils power to preserve Welsh language, report says
Areas with higher concentrations of Welsh speakers should be given powers to help preserve the language, according to a report.
The Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities said the intervention could allow councils to vary policies, which could include housing and education.
Its initial report suggests designating areas of linguistic significance in parts of Wales.
The findings will be discussed at the Urdd Eisteddfod on Thursday.
The commission's initial findings said the status would enable local councils to adapt policies to suit their needs.
The commission was set up by the Welsh government in August last year to strengthen and protect the Welsh language.
It is separate to another commission looking into Wales' constitutional future.
Dr Simon Brooks, chair of the commission, told Dros Frecwast on BBC Radio Cymru there had been a downturn in the number of Welsh speakers in Welsh-speaking strongholds since World War Two, and that policies to try and reverse that trend need to be intensified.
He referred to housing, planning and economic development policies.
'Tailored action needed'
"We need some kind of action in those particular areas. The way to do that is try and introduce policies which have been tailored specifically for those areas," he said.
"We're not saying that only certain parts of Wales have linguistic significance, what we're arguing is that the characteristics of society within areas where there is a high percentage of Welsh speakers tends to be different."
Giving an example Dr Brooks said: "If you build a housing estate on the outskirts of somewhere like Cardiff you're not likely to have to same kind of linguistic impact as you'd have if you were to build a housing estate in Crymych.
"That raises the question, should the consideration that's given from linguistic perspective be different in Crymych compared to somewhere like Cardiff."
The commission aims to publish a full report by August 2024, with recommendations, to be considered by the Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles and the Welsh government.
The final report will be published at the National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf next year.
Mr Miles has welcomed the findings and admits last years census results show the challenges to Welsh speaking communities has "intensified".
"It is vital that our communities are strong and protected so that the Welsh language can flourish," he said.
But there is no suggestion yet whether the Welsh government will implement any of the final recommendations.