Qatar Airways to return to Cardiff Airport after three years
- Published
Qatar Airways is to recommence flying from Cardiff Airport by the end of this year.
The airline mothballed its Cardiff-Doha route at the start of the pandemic more than three years ago.
Airport boss Spencer Birns confirmed discussions were ongoing to determine when services would resume.
"We are excited in anticipation that we are likely to hear about their planned start dates soon," he said.
Vale of Glamorgan MP, Alun Cairns, called the route a "vital" connection to the Middle East.
Qatar Airways, which flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, withdrew the Cardiff to Doha service after a dispute with Airbus that left them short of aircraft.
"The pandemic clearly had an impact on the airline industry, but I am hopeful that with the return of Qatar Airways to Cardiff will provide a big boost to the airport that has suffered in recent times," said Mr Cairns.
The news comes after budget airline Wizz Air announced in January it would end all flights in and out of Cardiff Airport.
Figures showed Cardiff Airport was the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic in the UK in 2020, seeing passenger numbers plummet by 87%.
The Welsh government said: "We would welcome the resumption of the Doha service from Cardiff."