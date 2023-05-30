River Severn: Llanidloes body prompts murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in the River Severn.
Police said the body of the 34-year-old was discovered outside Llanidloes, Powys, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday, 28 May.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw a man and a woman in the Llanidloes area on Saturday or Sunday to come forward.
The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins (165cm), with long dreadlocks.
The man is described as white, approximately 6ft (182cm), with dreadlocks and wearing a dark coloured bandana. He was described as having a small dog with him.
The force said it would also like to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury on Sunday.