Vaping: We should follow Australia's ban, says teacher
- Published
A teacher has called for the UK to take "a leaf out of Australia's book" by bringing in stricter laws on vaping.
Under new laws in Australia vapes will be available by prescription only.
Teacher and union secretary UCAC Chris Shaw added: "They as a country banned vapes for everybody except those on plans from their GPs and that seems to be a sensible way forward."
On Tuesday, the UK government said it would close a loophole allowing shops to give free vape samples to children.
The Welsh government said it would publish its plan for preventing children and young people vaping.
Earlier this month, the Australian government brought in a range of new restrictions, banning recreational vaping.
A timeline for implementation will be announced at a later date.
It came as the number of vaping teenagers in Australia soared in recent years, as authorities said it is the "number one behavioural issue" in schools across the country.
"Ultimately they are products that contain nicotine, they are actively designed to encourage young people to become addicted," said Mr Shaw.
"There is a growing concern that the people selling these devices are concealing these devices within pens or USB sticks as a way of concealing them, potentially from teachers," he added.
"I think in an age where health and wellbeing is paramount to the curriculum of our learners, it is vital that schools are supported in the regulation of these vapes."
Mr Shaw added that his biggest concern was the long term health impacts, and therefore wants to see "much stricter and much tighter regulations".
"I think there's a worrying trend as well that lots of these vape shops are opening, some of them very close to schools, because I think they're aware that they can target children," he said.
Dr Sinan Eccles, a consultant in respiratory medicine, said he has seen patients admitted "with severe respiratory problems due to vaping" and who have "become extremely unwell".
He said that some "needed to go to intensive care and be on a ventilator why they recovered".
"We definitely see lots of common Bronchitis type symptoms, so breathlessness, a cough, wheezing.
"That can happen to people who vape and people who are exposed passively to vapor as well.
"We do see a smaller number of people who have a severe reaction. Those are small numbers of people, but they do become extremely poorly if that happens.
"The majority of people we've seen have been late teens, early twenties."
He said he was "concerned" that the number of young people vaping is "increasing at a rapid rate".
"We are seeing a quite a rapid take off in younger people. I think that's partly due to the marketing. I think it's probably partly due to disposable vapes coming onto the market, too," he said.
"[Vapes] can be brightly coloured, fruity flavoured and advertised in lots of different ways, much more than tobacco is, and I think that that certainly is attractive to a younger cohort of people," he said.
Stricter regulation of vapes would be a "step in the right direction", he said, but added "that's obviously dependent on people getting their vapes through official channels".
A secondary school teacher from Cardiff, who wished to remain anonymous, said he's seen pupils as young as 12 vaping at his school.
"There's vaping in the toilet and there's vaping on the walk home as well, which is the main thing," he said.
The teacher said identify which pupils are vaping is difficult, as there is "no lingering odour" compared to cigarettes.
"There's only so much we can do with the staff and the time and the resources we have. It's a government issue that is not being enforced properly."
The Welsh government said: "It is absolutely wrong and irresponsible that retailers can give children free e-cigarettes - and this practice must be stopped.
"E-cigarettes should never be used by children and young people, and we will publish a plan soon setting out what we must do to stop this."