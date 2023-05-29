Tywyn: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Gwynedd
- Published
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on the A493 between Bryncrug and Llanegryn, near Tywyn, Gwynedd, at about 09:15 BST on Monday.
North Wales Police said the man who was riding a Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage so it can piece together what happened.
The driver of the white Vauxhall Adam escaped with minor injuries, police added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.