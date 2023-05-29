Cerebral palsy: Imogen is looking forward to starting school
Most people remember the nerves associated with starting big school.
But imagine looking forward to your first day in secondary school, having not been in a classroom for five years.
That is what 11-year-old Imogen from Caldicot in Monmouthshire is facing as September approaches.
Imogen, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair has been home-schooled since 2018, with her family making preparations for her to return to mainstream education.
"I'm excited but at the same time I am terrified," she said.
"I haven't been in a classroom since the age of six."
She is now due to return to mainstream education after being accepted at St Joseph's High in Newport.
Imogen's mum, Catherine, said she thinks she will be the only wheelchair user at the school, something else for Imogen to try to get her head around.
"It's scary because school is quite big and I have to push around every single day which is going to be a lot of hard work," she said.
"I am going to be quite low down in my chair and there's all those people in front of me," she added.
"I am probably going to get lost 50 times a day."
Imogen's older brother is the only other pupil she will know at the school, but Catherine thinks she will cope.
"I am not worried," she said.
"She's done holiday clubs and things. I know she can do it but normally it's been in a much much smaller environment and it's a big step.
"I know she will do it and I know when she gets there and she's mixing with other children all day every day she will be in her element. But it's that's initial step."
BBC Wales is following Imogen's family as they navigate some of the challenges many parents face with a disabled child - from accessing education and NHS services to overcoming other barriers.
We went along with Imogen to an appointment at the Serennu Children's Centre in Newport to have a new pair of splints fitted which should help her be more stable as she moves around and support and strengthen her muscles.
She chose a pair with a dolphin design but had not yet decided if she will show them off at school or cover them with her trousers."I like them but at the same time they are a bit embarrassing," she said.
"Most people look and think 'you have a prosthetic leg' - it does my head in," Imogen said, laughing.
"So are you going to try and walk at school?" asked mum, Catherine.
"It depends," Imogen said, weighing the question up.
"Because I don't want to trip over in front of people, or trip over someone's bag."
As September approaches, the family are also preparing by getting Imogen's uniform adapted, adding poppers instead of buttons, as well as ordering a special bag to hang on the back of her wheelchair and stationary that is easier for her to hold.
Catherine said it was all to make sure Imogen does not have to rely on others.
"Imogen is really keen not to be dependent on any adults in school and I am really keen for her not to be dependent on adults at school because when she leaves school, she won't have an adult there to do everything for her," she said.
"She might as well learn now."