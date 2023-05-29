Swansea triathlon: Athlete dies during swimming stage event
- Published
An athlete has died while swimming during a triathlon in Swansea, organisers have said.
Activity Wales Events confirmed the death with "heavy hearts" and offered condolences to the athlete's family.
The organisers also paid tribute to the efforts of first responders, including volunteers, at the event.
Police, Wales Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance were among those who tried to help on Sunday.
"We would like to thank the incredible efforts of the swim safety team, St John's, Ambulance, the rapid response team, the police, volunteers and members of the public involved at the scene," said Activity Wales Events in a Facebook post.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at about 09:15 BST to a medical emergency.
"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance, and the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.
"We were also supported by St John's Ambulance."
South Wales Police has declined to comment.