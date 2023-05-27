Rocky Horror Picture Show star's 2,400 performances
- Published
It's the raucous, camp musical that singalong audiences have been lapping up for 50 years.
One Welsh actor who set a world record for Rocky Horror Picture Show appearances now has more than 2,400.
As BBC Radio 2 prepares to mark the show's 50th anniversary with a celebration programme, Kristian Lavercombe explained its appeal.
"At 50 years we're still selling out, it's still hard to get a seat... and there's a reason for that," he said.
Kristian, who is originally from Neath, said it was difficult to imagine his life without the cult classic.
"You don't have to come dressed up, but you'll have a better time if you do," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
The show began in 1973 in a tiny capacity studio above London's Royal Court Theatre, and its five decades will be celebrated on Radio 2 on Saturday 3 June.
Kristian's main roles in it have been Riff Raff, Frank-N-Furter and Brad Majors in locations as varied as the UK, South Africa, Australia, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea.
He has also performed it in New Zealand, which is where he graduated in the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art after leaving south Wales.
He said that "people do come dressed as the characters in the show quite often, and some of those costumes are fishnet tights and bustiers.
"I promise you, you'll have a much better time if you do, and if you don't it's the best people watching experience ever."
Since its debut, the production has been performed in 20 different languages and seen by 30 million people globally.
Kristian has played main roles in more than 30 other productions, including Jesus Christ Superstar and Jersey Boys, but he said: "It's become a big part of my life, I've performed in around 2,400 shows so I can't really imagine my life without Rocky.
"Rocky is only getting stronger, there were doubts it would make it to 50, but it's proving that it's still a relevant show and is going from strength to strength.
"Rocky Horror audiences are the best, and I'm not just saying that.
"They are so dedicated, they shout out back at the stage, they do all the things you wouldn't normally do at a theatre. The closest thing would be a panto, but it's a bit more adult than a panto.
"I think it's popular because it's always been ahead of its time. And I think now it's preaching a sentiment that is very popular with audiences, which is to be yourself."