Tyrone O'Sullivan: Death of miners' leader who led pit buyout
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "legendary" Welsh miners' leader following his death at the age of 77.
Tyrone O'Sullivan led the miners' buyout of Tower Colliery, the last deep pit in south Wales.
Workers used their redundancy money and marched back to work in January 1995, a year after the mine near Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taf had closed.
Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said he was a "towering figure of trade unionism and the Labour movement".
"Since getting elected, I have been proud to know Tyrone as a warm, sincere and intelligent member of Gower CLP [Constituency Labour Party]," she tweeted.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan tweeted that he had known Mr O'Sullivan for more than 30 years and was "very sorry to hear... the legend of Tower Colliery has passed away".
Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens tweeted that he was a "a legendary South Wales miner and trades unionist whose story will continue to be told for years to come".
Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones said he was a "bastion of trade unionism, the Labour Party and south Wales".
"He told me, 'never forget and always keep fighting'," she tweeted.