Tyrone O'Sullivan: Death of miners' leader who led pit buyout
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "legendary" Welsh miners' leader following his death at the age of 77.
Tyrone O'Sullivan led the miners' buyout of Tower Colliery, the last deep pit in south Wales.
Workers used their redundancy money and marched back to work in January 1995, a year after the mine near Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taf had closed.
Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said he was a "towering figure of trade unionism and the Labour movement".
"Since getting elected, I have been proud to know Tyrone as a warm, sincere and intelligent member of Gower CLP [Constituency Labour Party]," she tweeted.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan tweeted that he had known Mr O'Sullivan for more than 30 years and was "very sorry to hear... the legend of Tower Colliery has passed away".
Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens tweeted that he was a "a legendary South Wales miner and trades unionist whose story will continue to be told for years to come".
During the miners' strike of 1984-85, he was a flying picket - quickly mobilising busloads of miners to join the picket line at various collieries.
"We had to fight the fight," he said in an interview with BBC Wales in January.
"It's a wonderful feeling, and strikes give you that feeling. Win, lose or draw you still fought the battle."
'Shook the system'
As branch secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), he led the buyout of Tower Colliery, extending its life for a further 13 years.
It was taken on by 239 staff, each pooling £8,000 redundancy to buy it after closure in 1994.
Speaking in 2015, he said the takeover "shook the system" because the pit made in excess of £11m profit in the first three years.
Mr O'Sullivan described its eventual closure in 2008 as a day of celebration, not mourning.
Mr Morgan said Mr O'Sullivan was later involved in work to revive the site and "secure a deal" for a zip line visitor attraction.
Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones described Mr O'Sullivan as a "bastion of trade unionism, the Labour Party and south Wales".
"He told me, 'never forget and always keep fighting'," she tweeted.