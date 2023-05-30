Swansea: Stabbing causes city centre road closures
- Published
A city centre road has been closed after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called just before 03:50 on Tuesday after reports man had been stabbed on Union Street in Swansea.
The alleged suspect made their way towards the Strand, which has since been closed in both directions.
Motorists and the public have been urged to avoid the area and South Wales Police officers are still on the scene.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Morriston Hospital for further treatment.
Insp James Wilson said: "The Strand has been closed in both directions from Welcome Lane to the A483 New Cut Road to allow trained negotiators and emergency services to respond."