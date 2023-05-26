Adell Cowan: Boyfriend Carl Silcox guilty of Caerphilly murder
- Published
A man who caused severe internal and external injuries to his vulnerable girlfriend has been found guilty of her murder.
Carl Silcox, 45, claimed he found Adell Cowen, 43, dead in bed, but a post-mortem examination showed there was "no natural explanation" for her death.
Ms Cowen's body was found in the early hours of 18 October 2020.
Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly county, will be sentenced at on 7 July.
Police were sent to an address on Dol Yr Eos after Mr Silcox called 999 from a phone box.
Ms Cowen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrived at their flat to find Ms Cowen had suffered visible injuries to her face and head. Blood-stained clothing and bedsheets were also found.
Medical examinations found she had also suffered serious internal injuries to her rectum, spleen and abdominals, caused by a broom handle.
The trial heard that Adell was vulnerable and in poor health due to her long-standing issues with alcohol.
Silcox denied inflicting the injuries and told the jury he would never have harmed Ms Cowan.
Following her death, Adell, was described by her family as "much-loved".
They said: "She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her."
Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Silcox: "You need to understand of course that this will only go towards the length of the minimum term of the life sentence you will serve so you'll be remanded in custody until then."
Addressing the victim's family and friends in court, she added: "It will undoubtedly have been very difficult for you to listen to the evidence throughout the course of these proceedings, but you have done so without causing any interruption or disruption. Thank you."