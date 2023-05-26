Ely crash death: Bike was early birthday present for victim
The electric bike ridden by two teenagers before they were killed in a crash was an early 16th birthday present, family members have revealed.
The aunt of Harvey Evans, 15, said the teen loved e-bikes and scooters and the present had been bought for his birthday next month.
Harvey and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died on Monday evening in Ely, Cardiff.
The deaths sparked a riot, with cars set alight and police officers attacked.
About 800 family, friends and members of the wider community of Ely attended a vigil and balloon release for the two boys on Friday evening.
Speaking for this first time since the crash, Harvey's aunt Hayley Murphy told the BBC at the vigil: "It still doesn't seem real that we're here for Harvey and Kyrees.
"We're seeing all these news articles, and then his picture pops up, and you're like, oh yeah, that's my nephew, this has happened to us.
"This is our family, not someone else's family you see on the telly - it just doesn't seem real, and it just hasn't sunk in yet."
Harvey's grandmother, Dawn Rees, said Harvey and Kyrees "did everything together, they loved each other like brothers".
"[Kyrees] was lovely. If I needed milk he went to the shop for me, always asking if I needed anything. A lovely boy."
The friends were killed in a crash while riding the electric bike shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday. Police have said only the bike was involved in the fatal incident.
Ms Murphy said that Harvey loved motorbikes and was an experienced rider.
"His dad used to take him off road biking up the mountains every week since he was three-years-old."
She also described how angry scenes began to develop in the aftermath of the crash, after a video clip emerged showing police following the boys on the bike.
She said she was stood with her sister, Harvey's mother, at the police barrier for over two hours while begging officers to let them know if the two boys were alive.
"We were stood at the barrier and we were begging them, begging them, to tell us if they were alive or dead, and they wouldn't tell us nothing - and then someone ran into the crowd and said 'I've got a video of the police chasing them', and that is what started it.
"That's what got everyone angry, so I understand because we wasn't getting no answers."
Some residents claimed the boys were being chased by officers from South Wales Police, which the force denied.
It later confirmed it had been following them.
Police said officers were in a van about half a mile away from the crash on Snowden Road in Ely.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over their involvement in the incident.
News of the boys' deaths sparked a riot in Ely, an estate on the western side of Cardiff roughly five miles (8km) from the city centre, where more than 100 people threw missiles and fireworks at police and damaged property.
Nine people in total have been arrested in connection with the disorder after the police investigation looked at more than 180 pieces of body worn footage. Detectives have said more arrests are expected.
Ms Murphy added that she did not have faith or trust in the police and south Wales police.
"I've got faith and trust in my family and this community that we will continue to fight and get the truth out there and we get justice for these boys."