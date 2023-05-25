Cardiff riots: Nine arrested disorder following boys deaths
Five more people have been arrested following the Ely riot, bringing the total to nine.
Four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 29, were arrested in Ely and one man aged 21 was in arrested Tremorfa on Thursday morning. They are in custody on suspicion of riot.
It follows four arrests following the disorder on Monday.
They include two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl from Roath and a 16-year-old boy.
They are all on bail pending further inquiries.