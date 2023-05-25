Cardiff riots: Nine arrested since disorder that followed boys deaths
- Published
Nine people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the riot that followed the deaths of two boys in Cardiff.
Four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 29, were arrested in Ely and one man aged 21 was arrested in Tremorfa on Thursday morning. They are in custody on suspicion of riot.
It follows four arrests following the disorder on Monday.
They include two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
The 15-year-old boys are from Ely and Llanrumney, the 15-year-old girl from Roath, and a 16-year-old boy is also from Ely.
They are all on bail pending further inquiries.
The disorder followed a fatal crash in Snowden Road, Ely, which claimed the lives of best friends Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans.
Vehicles were set on ablaze, property was damaged, and police were injured.
Police said more arrests were expected.
A spokesman said: "As part of the investigation so far, over 180 pieces of body worn footage from police officers at the scene has been recovered and officers are going through hundreds of hours of public CCTV and videos posted on social media."
The force is appealing for witnesses.
South Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.