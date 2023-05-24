Pwllheli: Aerial photo of harbour makes it look like a dolphin
- Published
This photo of Pwllheli harbour looks so much like a dolphin you might think it was built on porpoise.
The aerial snap was taken in Gwynedd by Rhys Jones at the start of the month. He shared it on a Facebook forum called Pwllheli Drone Photos.
"I've been up several times above the marina but it's the first time I've noticed this," said the photographer.
"It was an amazing discovery. Once you've seen it, you can't unsee it."
Dolphins are spotted around Wales' coast regularly.
There is a pod of about 300 bottlenose dolphins in Cardigan Bay.
Perhaps the harbour wants to join them.