Cardiff riot: Police won't say why they pursued Ely crash teens
- Published
Police have refused to say why its officers were following two boys who died in a crash a short time later, sparking a riot in Cardiff.
Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in the Ely area on Monday.
Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said police were on Grand Avenue when the crash happened on Snowden Road.
But she said she would not answer questions about the CCTV due to the ongoing police watchdog investigation.
Ms Bacon said no other vehicles were involved, but would not comment on why police were following the teenagers.
She told a press conference: "I want to be as transparent and open as I can with the communities of Ely so they understand what has happened.
"I've set out the timeline based on the factual information that we have.
"But the IOPC are conducting an independent investigation on whether any pursuit has taken place so I can't fully answer your question today."
Bacon detailed a timeline of events and said the crash took place half a mile away from the police vehicle.
Harvey and Kyrees' deaths sparked a riot on Monday evening, which saw cars set alight, fireworks thrown at police and 15 officers injured.
Some residents claimed that the boys were being chased by police when they were killed in the crash.
But earlier on Wednesday, South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said officers had assured him the youths were not chased when they were killed.