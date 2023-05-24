Cardiff riot: Teens killed in Ely crash were best friends
- Published
Families of two teenagers who died in the electric bike crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff have said the pair were best friends.
Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died on Monday evening in the Ely area of the city and soon after riots broke out, with cars set alight.
Harvey's mum said: "He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared."
Kyrees's family described him as "a loving, caring handsome young man".
Harvey's family said he was "a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also".
"We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.
"As Harvey's mum, I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now."
South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances leading up to their deaths and the unrest that followed.
The tribute from Kyrees's family added: "He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.
"Him and Harvey, along with Niall, were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun and laughs."