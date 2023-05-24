Cardiff riot: Teens killed in Ely crash were best friends
- Published
Families of two teenagers who died in the electric bike crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff have said the pair were best friends.
Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died on Monday evening in the Ely area of the city and soon after riots broke out, with cars set alight.
Harvey's mum said: "He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared."
Kyrees's family described him as "a loving, caring handsome young man".
In the minutes before the crash, which happened shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday, CCTV footage appeared to show a police van following two people on a bike.
South Wales' Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael has since insisted the two teenagers were not being chased by police when they were killed in the bike crash.
At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, South Wales Police's Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said the force's van was on Grand Avenue at the time of the crash, which happened about a mile away on Snowden Avenue.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has announced it will independently investigate the incident.
Harvey's family said he was "a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also".
"We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.
"As Harvey's mum, I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now."
The tribute from Kyrees's family added: "He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.
"Him and Harvey, along with Niall, were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun and laughs."
South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances leading up to their deaths and the unrest that followed.
After the CCTV footage circulated, South Wales Police said it was "studying" the video and police vehicle tracking data, adding there were "no police vehicles on Snowden Road" at the time of the crash.
The CCTV footage, which has been analysed by BBC Verify, is time-stamped to 17:59 on Monday on Frank Road.