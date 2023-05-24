Brynmawr: Man attempted to abduct child in pram
A man tried to take a pram with an 18-month-old child inside from a mother, police have said.
The woman reported an unknown man approached her on Warwick Road in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at about 9:50 BST on Tuesday.
Gwent Police said the woman and baby were not hurt.
Officers said they would like the two dog walkers in the area at the time, who are not suspects, to come forward with any information.
Det Insp Gavin Torjesen said: "Both were described as in their 50s or 60s and of medium build. One man was about 5ft 1in (155cm) and bald while the second was around 5ft 8in (173cm) with grey hair.
"We want to stress that neither of these men are believed to be suspects but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.
"Officers will be making further enquiries and so you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work."
The force has asked anyone with information to call 101 or contact them on social media.
They said they do not believe it is connected to an incident where a young girl was approached in the area by a man last week.