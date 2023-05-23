Anglesey: Man dies after A55 crash near Britannia Bridge
A man has died after an early morning crash near the Britannia Bridge in Anglesey.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound side of the A55 shortly after 03:00 BST on Tuesday.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at midday.
North Wales Police, who are appealing for witnesses, said he was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
Ch Insp Jason Davies said: "Our deepest condolences remain with the man's family at this difficult time.
"We are grateful for the understanding of the public who may have been delayed by the traffic this morning."