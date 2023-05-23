Cardiff riots: CCTV appears to show police following electric bike before crash
- Published
The BBC has verified CCTV footage appearing to show a police van following two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash that sparked a riot in Cardiff.
BBC Verify analysed the video time-stamped to 17:59 BST on Monday on Frank Road in Ely 900m, or just over half a mile, away from the site of the suspected crash.
But South Wales Police said there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road - where the crash was - at the time it happened.
"We have received footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike at just prior to 6pm," Ch Supt Martyn Stone said in a statement outside Cardiff Bay Police Station.
The footage "will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision," he added.
The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Ch Supt Stone confirmed.
"We can confirm that the following investigations have been carried out so far, and that when the collision occurred there was no police vehicle on Snowden Road," he said.
"At this stage we do not believe any other vehicles were involved."
The two people who died have been named locally as Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as more than 100 people gathered following the crash.
"Fifteen police officers were injured, 11 were taken to hospital, and four were treated at the scene," Ch Supt Stone said.
A number of arrests have already been made he said, "and there will be more to come".
"Residents have our assurances that we will be doing our best to arrest those responsible," he added.
Police were called to the crash shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.
At about 20:00, police tweeted that they were still at the scene of the collision but were also working to "de-escalate ongoing disorder".
The force said it had received a large number of calls from "understandably frightened" residents.
Local resident Ahmad Abdullah, 34, said he heard threats from rioters to "kill" police officers at the scene.
"They said that they would not stop until they killed a police officer."
He said "the people in this community don't feel safe now. We feel it could escalate at any time."
Young people were chasing police officers up the road, throwing stones and missiles at cars, he said.
The force said its thoughts were with the families of the two boys who had died as well as those affected by the rioting.
Bridy Bool, who knows the Evans family, said Harvey had "loads of friends" and loved motorbikes and football.
"He was best friends with Kyrees and [they] were into the same things. It was not unusual for them to be together," she said.
Ms Bool said she believed the pair were being chased by officers "as there are videos going around".
Council and religious leaders have called for calm while the police investigation is carried out.
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt told the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon that more arrests are expected.