Cardiff riot: Two teenage boys killed in Ely crash named
- Published
Two teenagers who died in a crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff have been named locally as Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, the BBC has been told.
The boys, aged 16 and 15, were killed while riding an electric bike in Ely shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.
Some residents claimed to the PA news agency that the boys were being chased by police.
South Wales Police strongly denied that the boys were being pursued.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as more than 100 people gathered following the crash.
