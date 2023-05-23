Swansea: Murder charge after man found dead
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a "beloved son, father, grandfather, and nephew".
Martin Steel, 48, was found dead at an address on Hill View Crescent, Clase in Swansea shortly after 10:30 BST on Saturday, 20 May.
A 38-year-old man was charged with murder and remanded into custody.
Mr Steel's family said they were "deeply saddened" and that he would be "greatly missed".
South Wales Police said the incident had shocked the local community in Clase.
Det Chief Insp Paul Raikes said: "My thoughts remain with Martin's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.
"I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation to date."