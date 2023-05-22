Ely, Cardiff: Disorder at scene of serious crash, say police
- Published
People have been asked to stay away from a serious crash in Cardiff after a crowd gathered at the scene.
A large number of officers are working to "de-escalate some ongoing disorder" at the crash in the Ely area, South Wales Police said.
Snowden Road is closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
A police car windscreen at the scene was smashed and the wing mirrors were broken off.
"We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion," police said.
Police tweeted later in the evening: "It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident.
"Please avoid speculation - we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can - all of our updates must be factual."
A large number of people and emergency vehicles could be seen on the road.
Cardiff Bus said its service on the road was re-routed and was likely to remain so for the rest of the evening.