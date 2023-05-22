Riot police in Cardiff called out after 'disorder' at Ely crash
- Published
Riot police with dogs have joined emergency services at the scene of a crash after objects were thrown at officers.
Some people wore balaclavas and masks and were seen breaking up paving slabs to throw at police in Ely, Cardiff.
South Wales Police said they were working to 'de-escalate' the situation and urged people to leave the area.
Two police cars were damaged around Wilson Road, where between 100-150 people gathered on Monday evening.
Snowden Road was closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road and drivers have also been asked to avoid the area.
One police car at the scene had a smashed windscreen and and wing mirrors were broken off.
"We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion," police said.
Police tweeted later in the evening: "It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident.
"Please avoid speculation - we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can - all of our updates must be factual."
Cardiff Bus said its service on the road was re-routed and was likely to remain so for the rest of the evening.