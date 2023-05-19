Kaylea Titford: Jail terms increased for neglected teen's parents
The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died following neglect have had their jail sentences increased.
Kaylea Titford's father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and jailed for seven years and six months.
Kaylea's mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones admitted the same charge and was sentenced to six years.
The Court of Appeal reviewed both jail terms and increased them to 10 years and eight years respectively.
The teenager's body was found on soiled sheets at their home in October 2020.
During the initial sentencing the judge said it was "a horrifying case of sustained neglect, leading to the death of a vulnerable, bedridden child at the hands of her own parents".
Kaylea had spina bifida, which left her with little feeling from the waist down and limited her mobility, and had used a wheelchair from a young age.
When she was found dead at her home on 10 October 2020 she was morbidly obese, weighing nearly 23 stone (146 kg).
Her hair was dirty and matted and she was unwashed with ulcerated skin.
Before the lockdown, Kaylea was described as being "fiercely independent and a lovely, chatty girl", but she became less able to move using a wheelchair.
Kaylea had not been seen by any medical professional in the nine months prior to her death, the court was told, and the evidence of a doctor was that the "consequences of neglect" were the worst he had seen in 30 years.
