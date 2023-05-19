Kaylea Titford: Jail terms increased for neglected girl's parents
Two parents who left their morbidly obese 16-year-old daughter to die in squalor have had their sentences for neglect increased.
Kaylea Titford's father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and jailed for seven years and six months.
Kaylea's mum Sarah Lloyd-Jones admitted the charge and was given six years.
The Court of Appeal has reviewed the sentences and increased them to 10 years and eight years respectively.
Kaylea was found in conditions described as "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in October 2020.
During the initial sentencing the judge said it was "a horrifying case of sustained neglect, leading to the death of a vulnerable, bedridden child at the hands of her own parents".
Kaylea had spina bifida, which left her with little feeling from the waist down and limited her mobility, and had used a wheelchair from a young age.
When she was found dead she was morbidly obese, weighing nearly 23 stone (146 kg).
Her hair was dirty and matted and she was unwashed with ulcerated skin.
Before the lockdown, Kaylea was described as "fiercely independent and a lovely, chatty girl", but she became less able to move using a wheelchair.
Kaylea had not been seen by any medical professional in the nine months before her death, the court was told, and the evidence of a doctor was that the "consequences of neglect" were the worst he had seen in 30 years.
On Friday, Lord Justice Popplewell, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and His Honour Judge Bate, said: "The circumstances can only be categorised as extreme, Kaylea was living in unimaginable squalor".
William Emlyn Jones KC, representing the attorney general's office, said: "By virtue of the combination of the duration of the neglect, the nature of the victim's prolonged suffering, the extent of the victim's vulnerability and absolute dependence on her parents for care, and ultimately, the appalling conditions in which she was left to live and ultimately die, this is an offence which falls into the definition of extreme".
Lewis Power KC and David Elias KC, representing Lloyd-Jones and Alun Titford respectively, both argued the original sentences were "well placed".
Lloyd-Jones, watching via video link, was unmoved as her jail term was increased to eight years, while Kaylea's father was not present for the hearing.
