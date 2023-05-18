Bannau Brycheiniog: Tory group boycotts Brecon Beacons park authority
- Published
Tory councillors have refused to join Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority after it dropped the English version of its name.
At a Powys Council meeting on Thursday nominations of members to sit on the body were rubberstamped.
The council is allowed six of its members on the authority.
Blaenau Gwent, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Torfaen each are allowed one.
A further six members are chosen by Welsh government.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, head of legal and democratic services, Clive Pinney, read the appointees list and said there was a vacancy left to fill by the Conservative group.
But Conservative group leader, Aled Davies, said: "Nobody will be appointed to the national park."
He described a video featuring the actor Michael Sheen announcing the naming decision as "terrible".
Mr Davies said: "The political balance of the authority isn't right, I'm afraid this needs to be sorted out very quickly."
Former park authority chairman and current deputy chairman, Liberal Democrat councillor Gareth Ratcliffe, said: "The national park is politically balanced through this authority and the other councils which is set in statute.
"The comments that it's not politically balanced are inaccurate."
Council chairwoman Beverley Baynham said she would note the comments but "not enter a debate" on the issue.
This month the Conservative group's Bannau Brycheiniog representative, Iain McIntosh, resigned.