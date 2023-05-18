Ryan Reynolds to Wrexham striker Palmer: Put a shirt on
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has revealed he repeatedly asked the club's striker Ollie Palmer to put a shirt on when speaking to his wife Blake Lively.
Speaking on the Fearless in Devotion podcast, Reynolds joked that Palmer enjoyed being in the spotlight.
"Ollie is always the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife," he said.
Reynolds said he told Palmer "come back out like a gentleman".
He also told the podcast, which is hosted by four lifelong Wrexham fans: "Ollie is one of the best guys we know..also one of the funniest guys I know.
"That dressing room is filled with people whose integrity matches their abilities on the field," the Hollywood star added.
Since the takeover by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC have made it back into the Football League for the first time since 2008.