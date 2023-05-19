Women's Shed: Swansea farm offers friendship and purpose
A community farm has said demand for its Women's Shed group has exploded.
The team in Swansea offers a weekly club for all ages to come together for outdoor activities.
It is similar to the Men's Shed movement, which boomed in popularity a few years ago, and focuses on mental wellbeing with hopes of expansion across the UK.
One participant said the group gave her "something to go on for" after her husband died.
The Summit Good farm, just three acres in size, is home to multiple small businesses and two community-supported agriculture schemes, as well as the Women's Shed project.
The idea was that of Elizabeth Walshaw, founder of Petallica, an organic flower grower at the site.
In her 20s, she found making friends difficult and thought others may be facing the same struggle so she wanted to create "a space where older and younger people can come together".
"When you're struggling with something and you speak to one of the older ladies, it's just having that different perspective on life," she said.
Those going range from people in their 20s to women in their 60s.
Mary Williams, 66, said that when her husband of nearly 40 years died, she "didn't want to get up in the mornings".
"It took me aback. I thought I was this strong person who could do anything," she said.
"To develop yourself and realise that there are things you can go on for and do and enjoy, and there are new things to find out about as well, for me it was a turning point coming here."
Bethan Woodward, 31, was also on the lookout for new friends after moving to Wales from Portugal during the pandemic.
"I thought I'd come along to meet some cool women and spend some time outside as well," she said.
"I think when you work on a computer all day it's really nice to have a bit of time in the garden."
Now, the team is trying support other groups wanting to start their own version and hope to create a blueprint for further new groups around the UK.
Beatrice Arscott, who started by coming to the Women's Shed and is now a director, added: "It's just amazing to see the impact on people's wellbeing.
"All the flowers that we grow and then sell to florists or events, weddings whatever it might be, the women at the Women's Shed have been part of that whole process.
"So it can be such a rewarding thing to be literally planting the seeds to then seeing it in a bride's bouquet somewhere."