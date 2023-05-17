Newport murder probe: Man charged with killing Kelly Pitt
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman.
Police officers were sent to a property on Sandalwood Court in Maindee, Newport, at 11:30 BST on Friday.
Kelly Pitt, described as a "much-loved, caring and devoted" mother and nan by her family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis Bush, 25, of Newport, appeared at the city's magistrates' court earlier and was remanded in custody until his appearance at Cardiff Crown Court.