Middletown: Woman and child suffer life-threatening injuries in crash
- Published
A two-year-old child and a woman are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after their car collided with a lorry.
Ambulance staff treated them at the scene on the A458 in Middletown, Powys, near the border with England.
The child had was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The woman was flown to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after the fire service extricated her from the car.
The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the ambulance service said.
He was treated at the scene and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place just after 11:00 BST on Tuesday and involved a red Vauxhall Astra and a white and green lorry.