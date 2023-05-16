Pembrokeshire: Safety improvements urged after motorcyclist death
Urgent action is needed to improve safety on a stretch of road in Pembrokeshire where a motorcyclist died over the weekend, a Tory MS has said.
Ashley Thomas Rogers, from Kilgetty, died on the A477 near the A4075 junction, between Milton and Cleddau.
On Tuesday, Sam Kurtz warned the Senedd that there would be more accidents if ministers failed to act.
A minister said the Welsh government was awaiting the latest details on the accident from the police.
Lesley Griffiths said this would "help inform if measures are required to be implemented at this location".
Ms Griffiths said there had been a road safety review of the junction and "that scheme will be evaluated again, along with other eligible schemes, as part of this financial year's allocations" of funding.
Mr Kurtz said the lack of action was unacceptable, given that other fatalities had occurred on the stretch of road and that safety concerns had been raised, over a decade ago, by local MP Simon Hart.