Cardiff: Drag queen manslaughter suspect released from bail
A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a drag artist has been released from police bail under investigation.
The 50-year-old was arrested after the death of Darren Haydn Meah-Moore, 39, in Cardiff on 22 January.
Mr Meah-Moore, from Newport, was a drag artist who performed as CC Quinn, and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
South Wales Police said examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death and enquiries are continuing.
The force added that Meah-Moore's family has been updated and continue to be supported by family-liaison officers.