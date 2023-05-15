Betws-y-Coed crash: Tributes paid to motorcyclist Adam Kenyon
Family of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car have said he was "extremely kind and generous".
Adam Kenyon, of Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, died at the scene on the A470 near Betws-y-Coed on Saturday.
His relatives paid tribute to the "loving husband" who "always put his family first", especially his son Tommy.
His death has left a "huge void", his wife Kayleigh said.
"I will miss you deeply Adam, we had so much to look forward to which has sadly been taken away far too soon.
"I promise I will always put Tommy first and be the best mum I possibly can to our beautiful son.
"He will never forget you. We love you and I will miss you so much my darling husband and best friend."
She thanked the emergency services and people at the scene of the crash who helped, particularly his best friend Chris who was by his side "until the end".
Adam was also "a loving brother of three sisters, a loving grandson and uncle", his family said.
"He was extremely kind, generous and energetic. He always wanted to help others and was very generous with his time - he really did have a heart of gold."
North Wales Police is continuing its investigation into the crash.