Labour MP calls new seat selection method undemocratic
- Published
An MP has accused Labour's ruling body of imposing an "undemocratic" selection process for a new constituency.
Beth Winter represents Cynon Valley while Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney is held by frontbencher Gerald Jones.
Those seats are to be scrapped under planned boundary changes and party members must choose one of the MPs as Labour's general election candidate for Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon.
Welsh Labour said members would be sent details on the process shortly.
On social media Ms Winter, part of a socialist campaign group of MPs, said she had "serious concerns" about the "legitimacy and fairness" of the process.
She said: "I will be fighting to win Labour's selection for the new Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon seat and expect to be the party's candidate at the general election.
"But I regret that the Welsh Labour executive has restricted the rights of party members."
Under the UK government's boundary proposals the number of MPs in Wales would fall by eight from 40 to 32.
Plans to redraw parliamentary boundaries date back to when David Cameron was prime minister.
In November 2020, Ms Winter was one of 18 Labour MPs who signed a letter calling for Jeremy Corbyn to be reinstated to the Labour Party.
Ms Winter expressed concern too much of the contest was online.
She said: "There will be no branch nominations, no affiliate nominations, no in-person hustings to attend, meet candidates and vote at, and the process must be completed within such a short amount of time.
"The party's online voting tool has faced criticism for a lack of transparency in selections elsewhere, so I expect an independent online ballot provider to be used."
The BBC has been told members will be able to vote by post or online.
Welsh Labour said: "The Welsh executive committee yesterday met and agreed the process for selecting candidates in contested seats.
"All members in the new constituency will shortly receive details on how to take part and how to vote."