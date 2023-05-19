Neo-Nazi podcaster's website still online after jailing
A Neo-Nazi's website is still online despite him being jailed for hate crimes.
James Allchurch, 51, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on Monday for spreading racist and anti-Semitic material.
But the site remained accessible and new posts were uploaded as recently as Friday.
Counter-terrorism police said only material that met a criminal threshold could be removed.
On the site, Allchurch goes by the name Sven Longshanks.
Edward I, also known as Edward Longshanks, ordered the expulsion of the Jews from England in 1290.
In one recording, Allchurch claimed the site existed to "encourage virtue among our people".
In another he discussed Diane Abbot's suspension from Labour using racist language.
There is a series of articles and broadcasts entitled Greatest Britons: Sir Oswald Mosley.
Mosley was founder of the Hitler-supporting British Union of Fascists.
The site also repeatedly employs the Pepe the Frog character, recognised as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.
Media lawyer Steve Kunewicz, of Glaisyers solicitors, warned the material could still be shared online.
"When you are dealing with something like this you have got to have a 360-degree approach," he said.
"This is not just about the person it is about the content.
"It is free to be shared and disseminated and commented upon by other people. These things can get traction.
"The best thing to do it take it down at source. They have gone for the person, now they are going to need to take some steps to get rid of the content."
According to domain tracer Who Is, the website is hosted for Allchurch, of Gelli, Pembrokeshire, by US based Epik Holdings.
That has been associated with far-right sites and currently hosts InfoWars, the conspiracy theory site owned by American Alex Jones.
He was ordered to pay almost $1.5bn (£1.2bn) for falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
Hope Not Hate's Matthew Collins said: "Despite being in prison, James Allchurch's vile racism is still available for anyone to view online and is likely profiting by having his site soliciting donations.
"Allchurch's content is dangerous and has the capacity to incite racial hatred."
Allchurch was caught after an investigation by counter terrorism police.
A spokesman said the recordings that were the subject of the charges had been taken down.
He added: "While much of the remaining material on this site is grossly offensive, only that which meets a criminal threshold can be removed.
"Despite this, we continue to work closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit to explore all available options."
Epik Holdings has been approached for comment.