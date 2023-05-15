Newport: Much-loved nan named as victim in suspected murder
- Published
A woman who was found dead after a suspected murder has been named as 44-year-old Kelly Pitt.
A 25-year-old man, from Newport, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, said South Wales Police.
Officers attended Sandalwood Court, in Maindee, Newport at 11:30 BST on Friday after Ms Pitt was found unresponsive.
In a statement her family said she was a "much-loved, caring and devoted" mother and nan.
"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone," the family added.
"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.
"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time."
Police are still appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the force.