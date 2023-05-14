Pembrokeshire: Man who died in A477 crash named
- Published
A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a van has been named as Ashley Thomas Rogers.
The 29-year-old from Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, died on the A477 near the A4075 junction, between Milton and Cleddau, on Saturday morning.
In a statement, his family said they were "devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley."
"He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends," they added.
Mr Rogers' red motorcycle collided at about 08:00 BST with a white van towing a trailer, which had been on the A4075 from Pembroke before it joined the A477 towards Carmarthen.
Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing its investigation into the crash and urges anyone with information to make contact with them.