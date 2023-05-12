Porthmadog: Police officer suspended after punching video
A police officer who was filmed seemingly punching a man nine times while restraining him has been suspended by North Wales Police.
The incident occurred during the arrest of a man, 34, in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, north-west Wales, on Wednesday.
In the footage, a male officer was seen with his arm around the man's neck and appeared to punch him in the face.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had launched an independent investigation.
North Wales Police said on Thursday the matter was being "fully investigated".
The man who was being arrested has been released on bail, the force said.
The video appeared to show the suspect being taken to the ground by a male and female officer after a brief altercation.
Separate footage showed the man being led to a police vehicle with a swollen and bruised face.