Rhondda Cynon Taf council Pontypridd move 'would save £400k'
- Published
A local authority says its plans to relocate its headquarters could save more than £400,000 a year.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council unveiled the idea to move into Pontypridd as part of its office plans up to 2030.
Its plan also said the changes could reduce the council's carbon emissions by 41% and remove backlog maintenance costs of £2.9m.
It said the move from Clydach Vale in Rhondda will help make savings to support services and local economies.
If the plans go ahead, the council's headquarters will move from The Pavilions in Cambrian Park, Clydach Vale, into Pontypridd town centre, using empty floor space at Llys Cadwyn.
The old site at The Pavilions will then be considered for the development of a new special school, subject to consultation.
Services and staff would also be moved out of Ty Trevithick in Abercynon, Rhondda PSSO in Tonypandy, municipal offices in Pentre and Rock Grounds in Aberdare, and Ty Sardis in Pontypridd - though this site would be kept as the council's housing advice and support centre.
'New way of working'
The overall savings would be £435,000. Officials have said that the proposals would also remove a backlog maintenance liability of £2.9m and significantly reduce carbon emissions.
"The changes would make a huge contribution towards the council's climate change commitment and net zero carbon goal, by reducing our annual CO2 emissions by 41%," the council said.
Council leader Andrew Morgan said the plan "takes into account this new way of working, with some of our office space no longer needed in the way it used to be".
He said the new HQ "would be in a prime town centre position with much-improved access and transport links for staff and visitors - who would significantly increase footfall and passing trade for local businesses".
He added: "The site in Clydach Vale was originally intended to be a temporary solution for the headquarters of the newly-forming local authority after local government reorganisation in Wales in 1996 - and the council has been there for 27 years since".
Mr Morgan said the Clydach Vale site would "continue to be massively important for us, with the potential for Rhondda Cynon Taf's new special school to be developed there in the future".