Education: Cannabis linked to increase in school exclusions
Cannabis related issues have led to an increase in exclusions from schools, a council report has found.
Data collected in Flintshire showed that absences are increasing in the county, following similar trends across Wales.
The report highlighted illness, pupil behaviour and substance related issues as having an impact on attendance.
The council's education committee accepted the report's recommendations at a meeting on Thursday.
The report, from the council's chief officer for education Claire Homard, looked at the 2021-22 academic year. It found that attendance in Flintshire schools remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.
While illness continued to be the main factor impacting on attendance, substance related issues has led to a notable increase in exclusions across the county.
"The levels of permanent and fixed-term exclusion remain on an increasing trend, particularly across the secondary sector," the report said.
It noted, however, that this increase reflects trends across Wales.
It also highlighted that exclusions were already increasing prior to the initial Covid-19 lockdown.
But an "increasing complexity of need" and "wider contributing factors" such as children at risk of exploitation, substance misuse issues and anti-social behaviour are making providing this support increasingly difficult, the report said.
"One noticeable increase recorded was in relation to substance related issues mainly associated with cannabis usage."
To combat this, Flintshire council is working with partner agencies such as the drug and alcohol service Sorted and North Wales Police.
Other issues covered in the report were absences related to Covid, holidays, and head teachers challenging parents and carers on unauthorised absences.
Finally, it highlighted that levels of unauthorised absences are gradually increasing.
Parents have a statutory duty to ensure their children attend school and action can be taken against those whose children do not attend with good reason, including fixed penalty notices.
"In 21/22 an initial batch of 10 fines were issued. Of these, seven were progressed and upheld by the magistrates' court resulting in one conditional discharge and six considerable financial penalties," the report said.