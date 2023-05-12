Cardiff crash: Girl killed by car on zebra crossing - inquest
- Published
A teenager was hit and killed by a car on a zebra crossing as she made her way home, an inquest opening has heard.
Keely Morgan, 15, spent Bank Holiday Monday with her family at the seaside in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, and went for a walk after they got home.
She was hit as she crossed Heol Trelai in Caerau, Cardiff, at about 21:30 BST on 1 May and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries".
Coroner Graeme Hughes said he had reason to suspect the death was "unnatural or violent"and that an inquest was needed.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The hearing was adjourned while police continue their investigations into what happened ahead of another hearing in four months.
In a tribute released previously, Keely's parents said she had a "beautiful smile" that lit up the room, while her teachers described her as an "exceptional student" who loved school.