Plaid Cymru: MS says misconduct in party went on too long
A culture of bullying and misogyny in Plaid Cymru was allowed to go on "too long", one of its MSs has said.
Cefin Campbell said rumours of misconduct were known about for "many years" within the party and everyone who failed to report it was complicit.
Adam Price quit as leader on Wednesday after a report found "too many instances of bad behaviour" were tolerated by senior figures.
Mr Campbell said the culture within the party now "had to change".
"For too long... people have known about misconduct in Plaid Cymru, whether it's misogyny, bullying, sexual harassment or whatever unacceptable behaviour," the MS for Mid and West Wales told BBC Radio Wales.
He said he had not seen the behaviour described in a review led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans since became a Senedd member in 2021, but admitted he had "heard rumours".
"So we are all complicit in the sense that we haven't maybe reported even rumours, so that has to stop, that culture has to change."
Mr Campbell said he had supported Mr Price to continue as leader to implement the 82 recommendations in the report.
But he said Mr Price had "lost the dressing room" among the Plaid's Senedd group and did the "honourable thing" by stepping down.
North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd became interim leader of Plaid on Thursday.
Mr Campbell said the party is not "divided" but the Senedd group has "differing views".
"I think that's always healthy for a democratic party," he said. "I haven't seen any infighting, there have been different views."
He added he still respects those who moved against Mr Price, saying they did what they believed was "for the good of the party".