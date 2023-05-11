Anglesey: Inquest opened for man wanted after gun scuffle
- Published
An inquest has opened into the death of a man who went missing following a gun scuffle in a street.
Grant Barker, 33, was wanted by police after a video showed two men in Holyhead, Anglesey, fighting in the firearms incident.
Police wished to speak to Mr Barker in connection with the incident on 10 April.
He was found dead at an old quarry on Holyhead Mountain on 22 April.
Formally opening the inquest into his death at Caernarfon, Gwynedd, coroner Katie Sutherland said a post-mortem examination gave an initial cause of death as severe blunt head trauma, consistent with a fall from height.
The inquest was adjourned for further investigations by the coroner's office.
North Wales Police have also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with their investigation.