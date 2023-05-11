Cardiff: Nine schools forced to close after burst pipe
- Published
Nine schools have been forced to close on Thursday due to a major burst pipe.
Welsh Water said it is aware of the issue and engineers are on site working in Ely, Cardiff to fix it as quickly as possible.
One resident from Fairwater said some gardens in the suburb's Bwlch Road area were 5ft [1.5m] underwater.
Llandaff Cathedral said that its facilities are available for those affected in north Cardiff.
Parents were informed at about 08:30 BST on Thursday morning that the following schools had been closed:
- Ysgol Plasmawr
- Mary Immaculate High School
- Windsor Clive Primary School
- Fairwater Primary School
- Pentrebane Primary School
- St Francis RC Primary School
- Ysgol Gynradd Danescourt Primary School
- Howell's School
- The Cathedral School Llandaff
Windsor Clive Primary School, said it has been forced to cancel a school trip.
Businesses and houses in the area have also been affected.
K2 Coffee House, on High Street, Llandaff, is among those affected.
It said in a statement to customers: "Unfortunately we will have to remain closed until this is fixed as we are unable to wash and or use the toilet."
The cafe's owners said they have been told the issue will be sorted soon.
Welsh Water said it was aware of the issue and that residents in the Ely, Fairwater and Caerau areas of Cardiff may be affected.
"Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We are doing all we can to repair the burst and restore supplies as soon as possible," it said.
It advised people who think they have been affected to check whether their neighbours have been also, whether they are on a joint or pump supply and if their internal and external stop tap is working.
Welsh Water workers are also providing bottled water, available to vulnerable customers in Fairwater leisure centre.
An update is expected shortly.