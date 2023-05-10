Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price quits after bullying claims
Adam Price has quit as Plaid Cymru leader after a report found misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party.
A new leader will be in place in the summer, the party has said in a statement released late on Thursday evening.
Mr Price said he would continue to "serve my country" and the party "with determination and enthusiasm".
In his resignation letter, he said he no longer had the support of his colleagues.
