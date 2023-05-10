Strikes: Nurses plan walkout after rejecting government pay offer
- Published
Nurses in Wales are set to strike again this summer after rejecting the Welsh government's latest pay offer.
It follows months of disputes over pay and conditions.
The action is now planned for 6 and 7 June, and 12 and 13 July, after nurses voted 53.2% to 46.7% to reject the proposal.
The Welsh government said it understood the mood among members, but it was disappointed by the outcome of the ballot.
Three weeks ago it made what it called its "best and final" offer to NHS staff including nurses, ambulance workers, physios and midwives.
That would have seen them receive a 5% pay rise for this year and an extra 1.5% one-off payment last year, on top of what had already been offered.
To avert further strikes, The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales urged ministers to make a better offer.
'True ambassadors'
RCN Wales director Helen Whyley said: "This latest decision only makes us more determined as a college to secure a meaningful and acceptable pay offer for the future of the profession.
"Nursing staff always act in the interests of their patients, and are the true ambassadors for our NHS.
"The government must act in their interest now, because protecting nursing protects the public."
Ms Whyley said she had requested immediate talks with Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
"Strike action is always a last resort, but we have been pushed here yet again," Ms Whyley said.
"If talks aren't forthcoming, we won't hesitate to strike."
'We recognise strength of feeling'
The RCN said strikes would cover full day shifts, but staff would return to work in emergencies.
Other health unions will declare ballot results in the next fortnight.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "While we recognise the strength of feeling among members, we are disappointed by the ballot outcome.
"We are also disappointed by the announcement of further industrial action prior to hearing the outcome of other trade union ballots and agreeing a final collective position at the Wales Partnership Forum Business Committee."