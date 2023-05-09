Abergavenny: Driver who killed man changing tyre jailed for five years
- Published
A driver has been jailed for five years for killing a dad as he changed a tyre on the side of a road.
Mark Rowley, 31, died after he was hit by Shane White as he tried to overtake his broken down van.
A jury heard White, 54, crashed head-on with a Jaguar before striking Mr Rowley on 10 March 2021.
White, of Llanfoist, Monmouthshire, denied causing death by dangerous driving but was found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court.
New Panteg rugby player Mr Rowley had his hazard warning lights on while he was replacing the tyreon the winding country road near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
After being struck by White's car Mr Rowley was taken to hospital but died a week later.
Prosecutor Janet McDonald told the court: "Mark Rowley was standing by the side of his broken down van just leaning into his driver's seat.
"The collision with Mr Rowley would have been entirely avoidable for a careful and competent driver."
The court heard junior rugby coach Mr Rowley had removed four of five wheel nuts on the wheel before he was hit.
Ms McDonald added: "The road surface was wet. That should have been a red flag warning for a driver on a country road, a winding road, to take greater care, particularly around bends.
"He had the time to brake, he had the time to reduce his speed.
"He chose to overtake without knowing what was coming.
"His driving was an obvious risk."
In a victim impact statement Mr Rowley's mother, Michelle Rowley, said their family would "never recover" from his death.
A total of 400 friends and family lined the streets at his funeral.
The court heard White had 78 previous convictions for 28 offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
Nigel Fryer, defending, said: "He expresses his profound regret and remorse.
"He is a man who will have to live with the consequences of his actions on that day."
Judge Shomon Khan told White: "Mr Rowley was a young man with a young family and he had his whole life ahead of him.
"Mr Rowley's death was entirely avoidable."
In addition to his prison sentence, White was banned from driving for eight years and three months.